Analysts Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post sales of $130.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.60 million and the lowest is $130.50 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Progress Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,660. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

