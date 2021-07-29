Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $374.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.50 million and the lowest is $333.60 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,341. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

