Analysts Offer Predictions for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of AVTE opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

