Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

LLY stock opened at $246.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $248.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

