Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – Pyxis Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

7/15/2021 – Pyxis Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

7/9/2021 – Pyxis Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

7/8/2021 – Pyxis Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 184,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.47.

Get Pyxis Tankers Inc alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.