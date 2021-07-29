Analysts Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT at $41.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 13,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $41.65.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

