Analysts Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT at $41.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 13,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $41.65.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
