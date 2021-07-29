Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) PT at $68.40

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. 150,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

