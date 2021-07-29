Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

