Analysts Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) PT at $92.50

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE GATX opened at $90.72 on Monday. GATX has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GATX by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

