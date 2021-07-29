Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Target Price at C$11.94

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOOD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.55 million and a P/E ratio of -90.29. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.28.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.