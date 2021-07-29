Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Target Price at $52.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

