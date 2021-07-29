Analysts Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) PT at $14.25

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 5,988,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

