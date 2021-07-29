Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $23.25

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IAS opened at $17.70 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

