Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $19.00

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $770.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

