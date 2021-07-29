Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $101.84

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. 25,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,758. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.