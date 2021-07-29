Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $118.17

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.02. 3,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,904. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.60 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

