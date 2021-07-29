Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price at C$38.14

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZZZ. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.86 and a 12-month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.