Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $213.80

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR opened at $219.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a one year low of $159.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

