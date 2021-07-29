Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $213.80

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WHR opened at $219.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a one year low of $159.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.72.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.