Analyzing Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 693.80 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.60

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.12%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 169.05%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

