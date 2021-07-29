Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.76 Million

Analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $423.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.65 million to $432.02 million. Angi posted sales of $375.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Angi by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 785,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,893. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

