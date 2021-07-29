Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.55.

NGLOY stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

