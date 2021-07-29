Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 1,002,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,803,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

