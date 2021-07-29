Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE ANVS traded down $61.61 on Thursday, hitting $47.83. 72,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

