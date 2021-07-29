Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Down 5.2%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 14,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,021,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

