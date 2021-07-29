Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $13.81

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $13.12. Antero Resources shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 79,566 shares.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.