Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.67.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.45. 38,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,343. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.21. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

