Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733,953 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ARI opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

