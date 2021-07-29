Applied Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 94,631 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 344,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,074. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

