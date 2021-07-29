Applied Capital LLC Invests $598,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 187,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

