Applied Capital LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,648. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.