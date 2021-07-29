Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAOI stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $202.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

