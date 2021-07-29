AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,132 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $9,097,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $6,170,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

