AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

