AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $825.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

