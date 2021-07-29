AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $801.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

