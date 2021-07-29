AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Tutor Perini worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 502,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.