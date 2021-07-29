ArcBest Co. (ARCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 25th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

