Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,848. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

