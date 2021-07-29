Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.