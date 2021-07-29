Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,384. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.06.

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

