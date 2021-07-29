Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce $2.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $71.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 221,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.78. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

