ArdCoin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $115,528.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

