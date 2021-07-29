Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $415.00 at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.

Shares of ANET opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $381.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.32. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

