Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

