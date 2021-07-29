Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,474,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $38.06 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

