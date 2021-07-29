Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

UAN opened at $63.49 on Thursday. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $678.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

