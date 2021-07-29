Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $241,000 Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of NVE worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

