Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $187,000 in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of NavSight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in NavSight by 257.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,737,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,251,046 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter worth $8,531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NavSight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in NavSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NavSight in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NavSight stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

NavSight Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

