Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of KLX Energy Services worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of KLXE opened at $6.05 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $36,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,848.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,993 shares of company stock valued at $535,958. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.