Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PaySign were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

PAYS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.55. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.